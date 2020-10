CHRIS DADDY PRINCE ZVOUSHE RT @KMutisi: Is this👇 a protester? Do you blame South Africa or Cyril Ramaphosa or even Bheki Cele for what a foolish officer chose to do?… 32 minutes ago SA National Security RT @SAgovnews: [Read] A high ranking police officer will this morning appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on corruption charges… 9 hours ago @SAgovnews [Read] A high ranking police officer will this morning appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on corruption… https://t.co/EsINfRIyLN 9 hours ago Cop Crime South Africa: Former cop arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Joburg Story by @RK_Gazette https://t.co/tXfMnWdPqx 11 hours ago Hasan Teladia RT @kamo_rodneyy: Crime in South Africa can decrease if government make the law strict for south African police department. Any police off… 12 hours ago Kudzai Mutisi Is this👇 a protester? Do you blame South Africa or Cyril Ramaphosa or even Bheki Cele for what a foolish officer ch… https://t.co/E2hweKdRDy 15 hours ago MR Gumede RT @SABreakingNews: High ranking police officer arrested for alleged fraud related to tender: A high profile police officer has been arrest… 16 hours ago Jesse Livermore Imagine a low ranking police officer arresting a deputy police commissioner. South Africa is movie. 😳 17 hours ago