Nigeria: Nigeria's #EndSARS Protests Are a Stern Warning to the Older Generation in Power

[This is Africa] In a country of 180 million people, cut across religion and ethnicity, "Rarely does a generation have the opportunity to lead change as the one handed the youths of Nigeria right now through #SARSMUSTEND. It cuts across the fault lines that divide Nigeria," tweeted Pastor Sam Adeyemi.