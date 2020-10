Kenya: County Assembly Seeking to Criminalise Spitting, Blowing of Nose Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[Nation] Spitting on a footpath or blowing one's nose anywhere other than into a suitable cloth or tissue in Nairobi will now earn one a six-month jail term, a Sh10,000 fine or both if ward representatives pass a Bill tabled in the House. 👓 View full article

