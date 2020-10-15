Global  
 

Africa: Despite Slow Decline in Covid-19 Cases, Global Health Body Notes Rise in Weekly Infections

allAfrica.com Thursday, 15 October 2020
[WHO] Although the Region had seen a slow but continuous decline in newly-reported cases since mid-July, there were 11% more cases reported in the last 7 days compared to the prior week, reaching a total of over 1,200,000 cases. The current figures in the region represent 1% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3% of deaths reported worldwide in the past week. The increase in the number of newly-confirmed cases is partially attributed to the higher number of countries reporting an increase in cases (21 countries), co
