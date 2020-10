Nigeria: Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila Meet Over #EndSARS Protest Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

[This Day] President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the leaders of the National Assembly over the ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this