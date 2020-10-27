Global  
 

Zimbabwe: Govt Appeals for Donations to Revive Health Sector

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020
[New Zimbabwe] With no drugs, no medical equipment and failure by government to fully remunerate its workers in public health institutions, Vice President and Health minister Constantino has appealed for donations from the international community and corporate world towards efforts to revive Zimbabwe's health sector.
