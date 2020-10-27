Zimbabwe: Govt Appeals for Donations to Revive Health Sector
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] With no drugs, no medical equipment and failure by government to fully remunerate its workers in public health institutions, Vice President and Health minister Constantino has appealed for donations from the international community and corporate world towards efforts to revive Zimbabwe's health sector.
[New Zimbabwe] With no drugs, no medical equipment and failure by government to fully remunerate its workers in public health institutions, Vice President and Health minister Constantino has appealed for donations from the international community and corporate world towards efforts to revive Zimbabwe's health sector.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this