Ethiopia: Steering Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis Away From Conflict Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

[ICG] A clash over budget transfers is the latest flashpoint in the bitter dispute between Ethiopian federal authorities and its rivals in Tigray. To avoid the standoff triggering a damaging conflict, both sides should back down and embrace comprehensive dialogue. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't



Officials holding polls warn that any federal government intervention would amount to a 'declaration of war'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this

