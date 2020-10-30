Ethiopia: Steering Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis Away From Conflict
[ICG] A clash over budget transfers is the latest flashpoint in the bitter dispute between Ethiopian federal authorities and its rivals in Tigray. To avoid the standoff triggering a damaging conflict, both sides should back down and embrace comprehensive dialogue.
