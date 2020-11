ABC30 Fresno An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a U.S. militar… https://t.co/Yh8RCFBNZy 20 seconds ago

KOLDNews An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a U.S. militar… https://t.co/E9T9VphO0Z 1 minute ago

Prince Dannycee RT @steve_hanke: #Breaking: #US Special Forces have rescued Philip Walton, an #American citizen who had been kidnapped in northern #Nigeria… 2 minutes ago

WALE WOYE RT @IPO_censored: In one tweet over rescued American, Pres. Trump proved to the whole world that many of those kidnapped & killed by Boko H… 5 minutes ago

Faaji found you worthy and Reasoning might be flawed but... Elections are on Nov 3rd, Nigeria has been boiling hot with #EndSARS that went glo… https://t.co/18PFJNsCrh 10 minutes ago

David Lesus RT @LucasFoxNews: BREAKING: An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid early this morning Philip… 10 minutes ago

Ijoma Peter Obi In one tweet over rescued American, Pres. Trump proved to the whole world that many of those kidnapped & killed by… https://t.co/VTkFUZFe1y 14 minutes ago