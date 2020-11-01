Ethiopia: Dangers That Threaten Ethiopian National Parks
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () [Ethiopian Herald] With an amazing topography which includes dense rainforest, grassy savanna, mountains chains, deserts, lakes, rivers and plateaus, Ethiopia is a very beautiful country that every tourist acknowledges spellbinding. Splitting the country into two, the Great Rift Valley provides magnificent views and sceneries. Ras Dashen, which rises 4,620 meters high, is the fourth highest peak in Africa and the Danakil Depression, earth's nadir, are found in Ethiopia. The diverse climate zones also make Ethiopia very magne