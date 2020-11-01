Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopia: Dangers That Threaten Ethiopian National Parks

allAfrica.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
[Ethiopian Herald] With an amazing topography which includes dense rainforest, grassy savanna, mountains chains, deserts, lakes, rivers and plateaus, Ethiopia is a very beautiful country that every tourist acknowledges spellbinding. Splitting the country into two, the Great Rift Valley provides magnificent views and sceneries. Ras Dashen, which rises 4,620 meters high, is the fourth highest peak in Africa and the Danakil Depression, earth's nadir, are found in Ethiopia. The diverse climate zones also make Ethiopia very magne
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray [Video]

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published