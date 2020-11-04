Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zimbabwe: Journalist Chin'ono Arrested Again

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] Police intend to press corruption charges against journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who was arrested Tuesday on separate allegations of posting messages on Twitter that impaired the dignity of the court.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Zimbabwe Police Again Arrest Journalist Critical of Government

 Hopewell Chin'ono was first arrested in July on charges of writing in support of anti-government protests
VOA News


Tweets about this

MJonasi

MUFARO JONASI RT @anticorruption: Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) was arrested again yesterday in #Zimbabwe. We call for his immediate release… 4 seconds ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arrested again https://t.co/Ld5OUURYud #newspapers #feedly 11 minutes ago

anticorruption

Transparency Int'l Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) was arrested again yesterday in #Zimbabwe. We call for his immediate rele… https://t.co/ftzuny99LJ 24 minutes ago

ButrosButros4

Butros Butros RT @UKinZimbabwe: We’re aware of reports that #Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been arrested again. Watching closely. #defendmed… 25 minutes ago