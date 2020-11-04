Zimbabwe: Journalist Chin'ono Arrested Again
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] Police intend to press corruption charges against journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who was arrested Tuesday on separate allegations of posting messages on Twitter that impaired the dignity of the court.
[New Zimbabwe] Police intend to press corruption charges against journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who was arrested Tuesday on separate allegations of posting messages on Twitter that impaired the dignity of the court.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this