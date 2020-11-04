Global  
 

Ethiopia: Bill to Declare State of Emergency in Tigray State Approved

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020
[Addis Fortune] The Council of Ministers has approved a bill that declares a six-month state of emergency in Tigray Regional State. The bill also formed a State of Emergency Task Force, which will be led by the chief of staff of the Armed Forces and will report to the Prime Minister.
Ethiopia: PM Abiy Abhmed mobilizes military in Tigray region

 Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has declared a state of emergency in Tigray state, where he accuses the regional government of...
Deutsche Welle


