Ethiopia: Bill to Declare State of Emergency in Tigray State Approved
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () [Addis Fortune] The Council of Ministers has approved a bill that declares a six-month state of emergency in Tigray Regional State. The bill also formed a State of Emergency Task Force, which will be led by the chief of staff of the Armed Forces and will report to the Prime Minister.
