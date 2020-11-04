Ethiopia: Bill to Declare State of Emergency in Tigray State Approved

50 People Use One Word To Describe People From Their State



We asked a representative from each state in the U.S. to describe the people where they're from using just one word. Do you identify with the "scrappy" New York spirit? More of a "chill" Colorado vibe?.. Credit: Conde Nast Traveler Duration: 04:15 Published 2 days ago

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?



A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago