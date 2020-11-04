Kenya: Kenyan Lawyer Due for Pre-Trial After Handover to ICC Judicial Custody Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

[Capital FM] Nairobi -- Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who surrendered to Dutch authorities on Monday is due for a pre-trial, after he arrived at the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) detention center on Tuesday evening. 👓 View full article

