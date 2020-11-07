Africa: Are Africa's Borders Sacrosanct? Ghana's Western Togoland Crisis
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
[ISS] On 25 September 2020, gunmen raided police stations in Mepe and Aveyime, two little-known towns in the Volta region of Ghana. The armed men were reported to belong to the Western Togoland Restoration Front.
[ISS] On 25 September 2020, gunmen raided police stations in Mepe and Aveyime, two little-known towns in the Volta region of Ghana. The armed men were reported to belong to the Western Togoland Restoration Front.
|
|
You Might Like