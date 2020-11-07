Global  
 

Nigeria: Twitter Agog As Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Joe Biden's Victory

allAfrica.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
[Vanguard] Success they say, has many friends. This may just be the right phrase to describe the mood on Twitter, just immediately after Joe Biden, was announced winner of the USA presidential election. As expected, not a few Twitter users celebrated Joe Biden, including Nigerian celebrities.
