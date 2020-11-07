Global  
 

Africa: Inevitable African Schadenfreude About U.S. Elections

allAfrica.com Saturday, 7 November 2020
[Council on Foreign Relations] Schadenfreude, a word from German, refers to the pleasure someone derives from the misfortune of another. The word is apt to many Africans looking at the 2020 U.S. elections, ranging from the president's claims of massive fraud in the voting to the slow process of ballot counting.
