Africa: Inevitable African Schadenfreude About U.S. Elections Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

[Council on Foreign Relations] Schadenfreude, a word from German, refers to the pleasure someone derives from the misfortune of another. The word is apt to many Africans looking at the 2020 U.S. elections , ranging from the president 's claims of massive fraud in the voting to the slow process of ballot counting. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

