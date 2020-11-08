Kenya: President Kenyatta Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () [Capital FM] Nairobi -- President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of congratulations and best wishes to President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden following his win in the recent United States of America elections.
