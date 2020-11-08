Global  
 

Kenya: President Kenyatta Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden

allAfrica.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
[Capital FM] Nairobi -- President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of congratulations and best wishes to President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden following his win in the recent United States of America elections.
 After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07. His supporter came out to celebrate his victory. They were seen singing and dancing on the street in Washington.

