Nigeria: Lekki Shooting - We Fired Blank Ammunition, Army Tells Lagos Panel Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

[Premium Times] The army maintained that there was no massacre at the Lekki toll gate as no live ammunition was used on the #EndSARS protesters. The army also denied taking dead bodies away. 👓 View full article

