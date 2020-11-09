Global  
 

Nigeria: Lekki Shooting - We Fired Blank Ammunition, Army Tells Lagos Panel

allAfrica.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
[Premium Times] The army maintained that there was no massacre at the Lekki toll gate as no live ammunition was used on the #EndSARS protesters. The army also denied taking dead bodies away.
