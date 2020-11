Nigeria: South-West Governors, Ministers, Monarchs Urge Overhauling of Nation's Security Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

[This Day] South-west governors, ministers and monarchs yesterday called for a comprehensive review of the nation's security system and advised that a review and implementation of reports of constitutional conferences, including the 2014 National Conference with respect to security, among other salient issues, would be the correct decision to make. 👓 View full article

