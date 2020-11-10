Global  
 

Mozambique: Militants Have Beheaded 50 People in Cabo Delgado - Police

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
[DW] Militant Islamists have decapitated more than 50 people in Cabo Delgado province in the north of Mozambique, police say. The militants have been carrying out brutal attacks in the province since 2017.
