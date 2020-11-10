Mozambique: Militants Have Beheaded 50 People in Cabo Delgado - Police
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
[DW] Militant Islamists have decapitated more than 50 people in Cabo Delgado province in the north of Mozambique, police say. The militants have been carrying out brutal attacks in the province since 2017.
[DW] Militant Islamists have decapitated more than 50 people in Cabo Delgado province in the north of Mozambique, police say. The militants have been carrying out brutal attacks in the province since 2017.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources