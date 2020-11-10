Mozambique: Militants Have Beheaded 50 People in Cabo Delgado - Police Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

[DW] Militant Islamists have decapitated more than 50 people in Cabo Delgado province in the north of Mozambique, police say. The militants have been carrying out brutal attacks in the province since 2017. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mozambique police: Islamists behead 50 people in troubled province Militant Islamists have decapitated more than 50 people in Cabo Delgado province in the north of Mozambique, police say. The militants have been carrying out...

Deutsche Welle 8 hours ago





