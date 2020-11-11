Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Wins 'Customer Choice Airline of the Year Award'
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () [Ethiopian Herald] Pan-African carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has won the 'Customer Choice Airline of The Year Award' at the just-ended National Customer Service Awards held in Accra, AviationGhana reported.
According to Business Insider, Southwest Airlines is trying to stay afloat during the pandemic by adjusting their routes.
They recently announced that they will serve nine new leisure routes to cities..