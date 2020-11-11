Global  
 

Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Wins 'Customer Choice Airline of the Year Award'

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
[Ethiopian Herald] Pan-African carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has won the 'Customer Choice Airline of The Year Award' at the just-ended National Customer Service Awards held in Accra, AviationGhana reported.
