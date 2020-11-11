Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Wins 'Customer Choice Airline of the Year Award'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Southwest Airlines Adds 9 New Routes To Stay Afloat



According to Business Insider, Southwest Airlines is trying to stay afloat during the pandemic by adjusting their routes. They recently announced that they will serve nine new leisure routes to cities.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on October 16, 2020 COVID-19 Decimates Demand For Thanksgiving Air Travel



John Minchillo/AP The Thanksgiving weekend is the most important time of the year for US airlines. However, bookings for November are down as much as 88% compared to this time last year, data from.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on September 29, 2020