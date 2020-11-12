Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Africa: President Announces Covid-19 Resurgence Plan

allAfrica.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
[SAnews.gov.za] President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern at the lax behaviour of the South African public amid the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to grip the country and the world at large.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

11pm Biden covid plan PKG 11.09.2020 [Video]

11pm Biden covid plan PKG 11.09.2020

President-Elect Joe Biden announces his plan to tackle the pandemic. Meanwhile, president Trump and his team are still defiant claiming the election was stolen.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished