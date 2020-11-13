Global  
 

Zimbabwe: Gems Star Felisitus Kwangwa Joins Top English Side Surrey Storm

allAfrica.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] ZIMBABWE netball team captain Felisitus Kwangwa has become the first local player to be signed by a top European team from the domestic scene after completing a move to top English side Surrey Storm's squad for 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.
