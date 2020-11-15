Global  
 

Gunmen in western Ethiopia kill at least 34 people in 'gruesome' bus attack

Sunday, 15 November 2020
At least 34 people have been killed in a "gruesome" attack on a passenger bus in Western Ethiopia.
Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict

Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict 08:09

 It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region.

