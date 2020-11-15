|
Gunmen in western Ethiopia kill at least 34 people in 'gruesome' bus attack
At least 34 people have been killed in a "gruesome" attack on a passenger bus in Western Ethiopia.
It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region.
