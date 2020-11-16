Ethiopia: Tigray - How Ethiopia Reached This Crisis Point and How It Could Get Out

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan



Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:31 Published 2 days ago Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea



The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict



It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 08:09 Published 3 days ago