Ethiopia: Tigray - How Ethiopia Reached This Crisis Point and How It Could Get Out

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
[African Arguments] Virtually all Ethiopia's neighbours and partners are against the conflict in Tigray, but can they stop it?
News video: Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital 05:45

 Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

