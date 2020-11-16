Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zimbabwe: 'Rushwaya Gold Could Buy Unifreight, Zeco'

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
[Zimbabwe Standard] The gold that under-fire Zimbabwe Miners' Federation (ZMF) boss Henrietta Rushwaya allegedly tried to smuggle out of the country before running into an airport security trap about three weeks ago was enough to purchase all stocks in two listed counters, a stock market report says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like