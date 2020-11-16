Zimbabwe: 'Rushwaya Gold Could Buy Unifreight, Zeco' Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

[Zimbabwe Standard] The gold that under-fire Zimbabwe Miners' Federation (ZMF) boss Henrietta Rushwaya allegedly tried to smuggle out of the country before running into an airport security trap about three weeks ago was enough to purchase all stocks in two listed counters, a stock market report says. 👓 View full article

