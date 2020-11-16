Sudan: Almost 25,000 Ethiopian Refugees Registered in Sudan Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

[Radio Dabanga] Khartoum / El Gedaref -- Commissioner for Refugees in Sudan Abdallah Suleiman reported yesterday morning that 24,944 Ethiopian refugees fleeing the war in the neighbouring Tigray region have been registered so far. Most of them are women, children and elderly. 👓 View full article

