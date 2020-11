Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Start Getting Bonuses Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

[The Herald] Civil servants will start getting their annual bonuses this month with the last groups being paid out next month. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mali trade unions launch three-day national strike



Civil servants are demanding better pay and conditions and are calling for the release of their colleagues who have been taken hostage. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 1 day ago