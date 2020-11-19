Global  
 

Nigeria: We Are Buying Off Gold to Stop Its Exchange for Arms - Zamfara Govt

allAfrica.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
[Daily Trust] Zamfara state government is buying off gold from artisanal miners to stop the commodity's exchange for arms by foreigners, the state commissioner of Environment, Mining and Solid Minerals Development Dr. Nuruddeen Isah has disclosed on Wednesday
