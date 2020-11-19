Nigeria: We Are Buying Off Gold to Stop Its Exchange for Arms - Zamfara Govt Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

[Daily Trust] Zamfara state government is buying off gold from artisanal miners to stop the commodity's exchange for arms by foreigners, the state commissioner of Environment, Mining and Solid Minerals Development Dr. Nuruddeen Isah has disclosed on Wednesday 👓 View full article

