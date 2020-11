Kenya: 10 Feared Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Lake Victoria's Honge Shore Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

[Capital FM] Kisumu -- Ten people are feared dead after a boat capsized in Lake Victoria Tuesday night off the shores of Honge beach within Bondo, Siaya County. 👓 View full article

