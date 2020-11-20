Global  
 

Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso's Election Overshadowed By Terrorism

allAfrica.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
[DW] Burkina Faso goes to the polls on Sunday. The threat of extremist violence could prevent people from casting their votes on the day of the election as the country's security situation declines dramatically.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Burkina Faso violence threatens to disrupt election voting

Burkina Faso violence threatens to disrupt election voting 02:03

 Voters in Burkina Faso will head to the polls on Sunday, but activists say because of unrest, nearly a fifth of the country’s six million registered voters will not be able to cast their ballots.

