Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso's Election Overshadowed By Terrorism
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
[DW] Burkina Faso goes to the polls on Sunday. The threat of extremist violence could prevent people from casting their votes on the day of the election as the country's security situation declines dramatically.
