Ghana: Kidnapping, Killing of 4 Takoradi Girls - Investigators Did Not Incriminate Accused - Witness
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
[Ghanaian Times] Sekondi -- Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, prosecution witness, refuted claims by counsel that police investigators incriminated Samuel Udoetuk Wills, first accused, in the case in which four Takoradi girls were kidnapped and killed, in December 2018.
[Ghanaian Times] Sekondi -- Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, prosecution witness, refuted claims by counsel that police investigators incriminated Samuel Udoetuk Wills, first accused, in the case in which four Takoradi girls were kidnapped and killed, in December 2018.
|
|
You Might Like