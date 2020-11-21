Ghana: Kidnapping, Killing of 4 Takoradi Girls - Investigators Did Not Incriminate Accused - Witness Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

[Ghanaian Times] Sekondi -- Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, prosecution witness, refuted claims by counsel that police investigators incriminated Samuel Udoetuk Wills, first accused, in the case in which four Takoradi girls were kidnapped and killed, in December 2018. 👓 View full article

