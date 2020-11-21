Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghana: Kidnapping, Killing of 4 Takoradi Girls - Investigators Did Not Incriminate Accused - Witness

allAfrica.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
[Ghanaian Times] Sekondi -- Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, prosecution witness, refuted claims by counsel that police investigators incriminated Samuel Udoetuk Wills, first accused, in the case in which four Takoradi girls were kidnapped and killed, in December 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like