Burkina Faso: Voting Starts in Under Threat of Extremist Violence

allAfrica.com Monday, 23 November 2020
[DW] Polls have opened in Burkina Faso for a presidential election overshadowed by extremist violence. President Kabore is expected to win reelection, while opposition candidates have warned of "massive electoral fraud."
