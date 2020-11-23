Burkina Faso: Voting Starts in Under Threat of Extremist Violence Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

[DW] Polls have opened in Burkina Faso for a presidential election overshadowed by extremist violence. President Kabore is expected to win reelection, while opposition candidates have warned of "massive electoral fraud." 👓 View full article

