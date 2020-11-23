Kenya: 10 Bodies Recovered From Lake Victoria Following Tuesday Boat Tragedy
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
[Capital FM] Kisumu -- All ten person who drowned at Lake Victoria following a boat accident on Tuesday night in Usenge area, Siaya County, were accounted for on Friday after the tenth body was pulled out.
