Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kenya: Kenya Power Rattled as More Clients Opt for Solar

allAfrica.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
[Nation] The growing shift to solar power systems by heavy-consuming industrialists seeking reliable and cheaper supply has rattled electricity distributor Kenya Power amid thinning revenues.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: New Eco Superyacht Is Covered In Solar Panels

New Eco Superyacht Is Covered In Solar Panels 00:48

 A new yacht wears its eco-credentials on its sleeve by being covered in solar panels. The 60 Sunreef Power Eco is a versatile eco-responsible motoryacht offering complete freedom of customisation. Poland’s Sunreef Yachts’ state-of-art solar power system covers up to 68,6m² of surface on board....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia [Video]

Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia

MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published
Madagascar PM inaugurates solar plant at Indian embassy on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary [Video]

Madagascar PM inaugurates solar plant at Indian embassy on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Prime Minister of Madagascar, Christian Ntsay inaugurated the solar power plant at the Embassy of India, Antananarivo on the occasion of the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Many..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:57Published