Pentagon Chief Visits Somalia Ahead of Expected Troop Cuts
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller met with troops and commanders in the region as turmoil bedevils the nation with approaching elections and an enduring threat from the Shabab.
