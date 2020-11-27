Global  
 

Pentagon Chief Visits Somalia Ahead of Expected Troop Cuts

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller met with troops and commanders in the region as turmoil bedevils the nation with approaching elections and an enduring threat from the Shabab.
