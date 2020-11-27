Ethiopia: The African Union Has a Legal Duty to Silence the Guns in Tigray
Friday, 27 November 2020 () [African Arguments] The onset of a shooting war between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which began on 4 November 2020, was predictable. The surprise so far has been the reluctance of Ethiopia's leadership under Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, to accommodate appeals for de-escalation. On 25 November, the Prime Minister took to his twitter-feed to urge "the international community, to refrain from any acts of unwelcome or unlawful interference