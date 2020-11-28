Ethiopia: Prime Minister Says Government Forces 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () [allAfrica] In a statement released on Twitter, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has taken control of Mekelle, capital of the Tigray Province. In a reference to leaders of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, he added: "Federal police will now continue their task of apprehending TPLF criminals and bring them to the court of law." Text of the full statement:
