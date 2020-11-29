Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 66 Farmers, Fishermen in Borno Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

[Vanguard] Maiduguri -- About 66 people, mostly rice farmers and fishermen were killed by suspected members of Boko Haram sect in Koshobe village near Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, reliable sources have said. 👓 View full article

