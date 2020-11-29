Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 66 Farmers, Fishermen in Borno

allAfrica.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
[Vanguard] Maiduguri -- About 66 people, mostly rice farmers and fishermen were killed by suspected members of Boko Haram sect in Koshobe village near Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, reliable sources have said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like