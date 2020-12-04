Ghana: Election 2020 - Checking President Akufo-Addo's Promises
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
[DW] Nana Akufo-Addo is running again for president in Ghana's 2020 election. DW, together with GhanaFact, examines if Akufo-Addo kept his previous campaign pledges.
[DW] Nana Akufo-Addo is running again for president in Ghana's 2020 election. DW, together with GhanaFact, examines if Akufo-Addo kept his previous campaign pledges.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources