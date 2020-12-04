Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghana: Election 2020 - Checking President Akufo-Addo's Promises

allAfrica.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
[DW] Nana Akufo-Addo is running again for president in Ghana's 2020 election. DW, together with GhanaFact, examines if Akufo-Addo kept his previous campaign pledges.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ghana election: Security operation under way ahead of vote

Ghana election: Security operation under way ahead of vote 02:32

 Tens of thousands of security personnel have been deployed across Ghana ahead of Monday's general election

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president [Video]

Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president

Ghanaians set to elect the new parliament and president in a race dubbed ‘the battle of two giants’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published
Old rivals square up again in Ghana’s tight presidential election [Video]

Old rivals square up again in Ghana’s tight presidential election

Monday’s race for country’s top post expected to pit incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo against predecessor, John Mahama, for third time.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
Ghana: Jobs, corruption dominate two-horse presidential race [Video]

Ghana: Jobs, corruption dominate two-horse presidential race

Unemployment, corruption, and disillusionment. Al Jazeera hear from Ghanians ahead of an election between two establishment candidates.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Ghana: Akufo-Addo and Mahama Face-Off for Third Time in Ghana's Hotly Contested Polls

 [RFI] Election campaigning wraps up in Ghana this weekend as some 17 million voters prepare to go to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections on 7...
allAfrica.com

Ghana election 2020: Checking President Akufo-Addo's promises

 Nana Akufo-Addo is running again for president in Ghana's 2020 election. DW, together with GhanaFact, examines if Akufo-Addo kept his previous campaign pledges.
Deutsche Welle