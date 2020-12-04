Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo, Former President Mahama Sign Peace Pact

allAfrica.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
[GhanaToday] The two main Presidential aspirants contesting this year's elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramami Mahama have signed a Peace Pact that commits them to peaceful and violent-free elections on December 7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Former Presidents Pledge To Take Vaccine

Former Presidents Pledge To Take Vaccine 01:58

 Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all said they would take a coronavirus vaccine.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law [Video]

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published
Q&A Session With Madeline Pumariega, Miami Dade College's First Female President [Video]

Q&A Session With Madeline Pumariega, Miami Dade College's First Female President

Pumariega is an MDC alum and former president of MDC's Wolfson Campus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 06:18Published
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff [Video]

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff. Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision. . Flournoy, who is currently chief of staff to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published