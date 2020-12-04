Ghana: President Akufo-Addo, Former President Mahama Sign Peace Pact
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
[GhanaToday] The two main Presidential aspirants contesting this year's elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramami Mahama have signed a Peace Pact that commits them to peaceful and violent-free elections on December 7.
[GhanaToday] The two main Presidential aspirants contesting this year's elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramami Mahama have signed a Peace Pact that commits them to peaceful and violent-free elections on December 7.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources