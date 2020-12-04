Global  
 

Angola: Manuel Rabelais Trial Set for 9 December

allAfrica.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
[ANGOP] Luanda -- The former director of the extinct Office for the Revitalisation of Institutional Communication and Marketing of Administration (GRECIMA), Manuel Rabelais, will face Supreme Court on 9th December.
