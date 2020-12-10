Ghana: Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Re-Election, but Opposition Cries Foul
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
[RFI] Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has won a second term in power after securing 51.6 percent of the vote according to the election commission.
