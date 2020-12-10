Global  
 

Ghana: Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Re-Election, but Opposition Cries Foul

allAfrica.com Thursday, 10 December 2020
[RFI] Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has won a second term in power after securing 51.6 percent of the vote according to the election commission.
News video: Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president

Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president 02:49

 Ghanaians set to elect the new parliament and president in a race dubbed ‘the battle of two giants’.

