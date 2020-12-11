Western Sahara: White House Affirms Moroccan Sovereignty Over Western Sahara Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

[White House] The United States affirms, as stated by previous Administrations, its support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory. Therefore, as of today, the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western S 👓 View full article

