Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Western Sahara: White House Affirms Moroccan Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

allAfrica.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
[White House] The United States affirms, as stated by previous Administrations, its support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory. Therefore, as of today, the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western S
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone [Video]

Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone

Rabat says it will ‘restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic’ between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighbouring Mauritania.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published
Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]

Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES

HIDDEN from public view for over 50 years, in the early 60s, the Golden Sahara was one of America's most famous cars. Originally built from a car that was wrecked in an accident, the first Golden..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 05:52Published