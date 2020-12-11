Global  
 

Morocco: Israel, Morocco to Normalise Relations 'With Minimal Delay'

allAfrica.com Friday, 11 December 2020
[DW] Morocco will become the fourth Arab state to resume relations with Israel in the back-end of the Trump presidency -- after the US granted a key concession on disputed territory. Israel's PM hailed a "joyous" development.
 Under the agreement, Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel.

