You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nigeria school attack: Hundreds missing after gunmen attack building in Katsina Gunmen on motorbikes raid a boarding school, home to some 800 boys, in north-western Katsina state.

BBC News 1 day ago



Hundreds of Students Feared Missing After Attack at Nigeria School Hundreds of Nigerian students are feared missing after gunmen raided a secondary school in the northern state of Katsina. The military later exchanged fire with...

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago