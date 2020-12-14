Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 418 New Cases, Three Deaths

Video Credit: ANI - Published 6 days ago COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours 01:29 As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,44,451. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at...