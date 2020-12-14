Global  
 

Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 418 New Cases, Three Deaths

allAfrica.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
[Premium Times] A total of 1,197 deaths have now been recorded from COVID-19 hus far in Africa's most populous country.
News video: COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours 01:29

 As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,44,451. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at...

Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 3 New Deaths, 501 Infections

 [Premium Times] The NCDC says new COVID-19 infections were reported from 14 states and the FCT in the last 24 hours.
allAfrica.com