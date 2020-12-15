East Africa: Somalia Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Kenya Over Somaliland
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
[Nation] Somalia on Tuesday morning announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Kenya, in the latest escalation of a spat between the two, and following the invitation of Somaliland leader Muse Bihi to Nairobi.
[Nation] Somalia on Tuesday morning announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Kenya, in the latest escalation of a spat between the two, and following the invitation of Somaliland leader Muse Bihi to Nairobi.
|
|
You Might Like