Africa: Wizkid's 'Essence' Makes Obama's Top List of Favourite Songs for 2020

allAfrica.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
[Daily Trust] Off his 2020 released ablum, 'Made in Lagos, Wizkid's track dubbed 'essence' featuring Tems has made it to the top list of former U.S president Barrack Obama's favourite songs of the year.
News video: Barack Obama reveals his favourite movies and TV shows of 2020

Barack Obama reveals his favourite movies and TV shows of 2020 01:26

 Former US president Barack Obama has released his list of favourite TV shows and movies of 2020, including 'The Queen's Gambit' and 'Better Call Saul'.

