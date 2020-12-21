Central African Republic: Rwanda Deploys Protection Force in Central African Republic Ahead of Polls
Monday, 21 December 2020 () [New Times] The Government of Rwanda has deployed force protection troops to the Central African Republic (CAR), under an existing bilateral agreement on defense in the country.
Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia and Rwanda have sent military support. David Doyle reports.