Africa: Coronavirus New Variant - Genomics Researcher Answers Key Questions

allAfrica.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
[The Conversation Africa] A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, is thought to be driving increased transmission of the disease in parts of the UK. The government has placed some regions including London under new, stricter coronavirus restrictions, known as Tier 4. People in Tier 4 areas will not be able to gather with anyone outside their household for Christmas, while those in the rest of the country can only gather on Christmas Day itself.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered 01:36

 Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant, known as VUI-202012/0, has been linked to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in England. . Here are...

