Africa: Coronavirus New Variant - Genomics Researcher Answers Key Questions
Monday, 21 December 2020 () [The Conversation Africa] A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, is thought to be driving increased transmission of the disease in parts of the UK. The government has placed some regions including London under new, stricter coronavirus restrictions, known as Tier 4. People in Tier 4 areas will not be able to gather with anyone outside their household for Christmas, while those in the rest of the country can only gather on Christmas Day itself.
Questions About the U.K.’s
Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered.
A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has
been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. .
The variant, known as VUI-202012/0, has been linked
to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in England. .
Here are...
A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa. South Africa's health department said last week that..