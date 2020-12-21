Africa: Coronavirus New Variant - Genomics Researcher Answers Key Questions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: UK finds new, more infectious Coronavirus strain from South Africa | Oneindia News



A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa. South Africa's health department said last week that.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 4 hours ago South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK



South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK . It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12 Published 15 hours ago Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister



A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 17 hours ago